Firefighter in ‘sacking’ saga after exploding at Scott Morrison heaps praise on Pauline Hanson

The firefighter who claims he was sacked by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service after exploding at Scott Morrison has vowed never to return to his role – and revealed the one politician he trusts.

RFS commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons denied on Monday Mr Parker was fired because of his foul-mouthed directive at Mr Morrison on the New South Wales south coast, in which he urged the prime minister to ‘get f***ed’.

While his dislike of Mr Morrison remains unwavering, on Monday an interview with Nine News emerged showing the volunteer firefighter and tradesman praising One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.

‘There’s only one person who cares about this country and that’s Pauline Hanson. Come and see us in Nelligen Pauline,’ he said.

‘Mate you’re unreal. You care about the country – the rest of them don’t.’

The firefighter claimed on Sunday night he was told by the captain of a Batemans Bay brigade he was ‘finished’ because of his foul language directed at the prime minister.

As confusion grew over the situation on Monday, Mr Morrison confirmed his office had asked for clarification from the RFS over whether or not Mr Parker had been fired over the incident on January 5.

‘There should never be any question about whether he should have been fired or not – of course he shouldn’t,’ he said.

Mr Fitzsimmons admitted there may have been conversations locally in the Batemans Bay region regarding Mr Parker’s role with the service, and said: ‘Paul remains a member of the NSW RFS and has not been dismissed.’

But the Nelligen firefighter has claimed the RFS was simply trying to cover ‘their a***’ following the negative publicity which followed his appearance on The Project on Sunday.

Parker claimed he had gone to gather his thoughts following his fiery speech to a TV camera when the captain of another brigade told him he had been stood down.

‘He said ‘you’re stood down, you’re finished. You’re finished because of your allegations and foul language against the Prime Minister of Australia while representing the RFS’,’ 7 News reported.

Mr Parker’s own home was seriously damaged in the blaze which flared up around Nelligen in early January, and he said he was still waiting on his insurer to ‘pay up’.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the NSW RFS for further comment.

On Sunday Mr Parker said he had been told by a brigade chief with the state’s rural firefighting service he was ‘finished’ because of his verbal tirade.

‘There were comments with gestures and arm movements saying that I’m finished – (that) it’s all over,’ he said on The Project.

‘Another captain from another brigade within Batemans Bay come out and I asked him ”what’s going on?”

‘He said ”you’re finished because of your allegations and foul language against the prime minister of the country while representing the RFS”.

‘I didn’t know you could get sacked from a volunteer organisation but apparently you can.’

Mr Parker also explained the reasoning behind his televised outburst, saying it was a response to Mr Morrison’s earlier comment that rural firefighters should not be paid.

Since taking time off from the RFS following the fiery outburst to camera, Australians have donated hundreds of dollars to his bar tab at his local pub in the small village west of Batemans Bay.