Firefighters are racing against the clock to save the Dauphin church building.

Chief Bob Rusbatch of the Dauphin Middle Paxton Fire Department provided some new information on Sunday.

A fire at an old church building in Dauphin Borough left two people temporarily homeless, and one of them was injured.

The former Methodist church building at 600 Erie St. was saved by fire crews from Dauphin, Perry, and Cumberland counties working together.

They were mostly successful in containing the flames to an unoccupied portion of the basement and some interior walls on the main floor on Saturday night.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, according to Dauphin Middle Paxton Fire Chief Bob Rusbatch.

At 7:20 p.m., crews were dispatched to the church.

The unidentified male resident, who shared a basement apartment with his wife, flagged down passers-by outside the building on Saturday.

The man was taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for treatment of hand injuries, but there was no immediate word on his condition.

According to Rusbatch, the fire was discovered in an unused area of the basement, with some extension into an interior wall that ran up into the main floor.

The fire was declared out at 7:49 p.m., but firefighters stayed on the scene until well after 9 p.m. to look for hotspots and potential rekindles in the old stone and timber structure.

The Red Cross will help the two residents find housing in the short term, but the building itself can be saved, according to the chief.

Since the Methodists left the building around 2000, several congregations have used it for services, but Rusbatch said the church is no longer in active use except for the basement apartment rental.

However, many neighbors clearly value the 133-year-old structure.

One Erie Street neighbor, Jack Rudy, told INFOSURHOY Saturday night that the firefighters’ response was impressive.

The old church’s walls were standing, the rook appeared intact, and the stained glass windows appeared undamaged, Rudy said, despite the fact that the interior had been damaged by fire.

“It appears that we did a good job conserving the structure,”…

