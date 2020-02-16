Firefighters rush to reports of explosion at Peckham Levels in south east London

Firefighters were scrambled to a busy community hub in south east London after explosions were heard and thick black smoke billowed across the city skyline.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were sent to Peckham Levels, a former multi-storey car park that has been converted into a hub of shops, bars and music venues, after loud bangs were heard this afternoon.

Shocking pictures shows the side of the building block blackened by smoke with reports of all staff and customers being evacuated.

One person tweeted: #’Peckham levels is lit. #peckham #fire.’

A Peckham Level spokesman said: ‘Today, there was a small fire in the car-park next to Peckham Levels.

‘The fire was external to the building and was quickly extinguished by the local fire brigade.

‘The team at Peckham Levels did a fantastic job, using their emergency procedures. The building was evacuated quickly and there are no injuries or casualties to report.

‘No significant damage to the building has been reported. The site is currently closed as a safety measure whilst inspections are conducted. It will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.’