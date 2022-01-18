Fires in Abu Dhabi were ‘possibly’ caused by drones, according to the UAE.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim responsibility for the attack on the UAE.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Drones may be to blame for two fires in Abu Dhabi, according to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Three fuel tanker trucks exploded in the Musaffah area near ADNOC oil storage facilities, according to Abu Dhabi police, and another exploded at an Abu Dhabi International Airport construction site.

“Initial investigations indicate the detection of small flying objects, possibly drones, that fell in the two areas,” police said in a statement cited by the state news agency WAM.

Meanwhile, in Yemen, Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on the UAE.

Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the rebels, told the pro-Houthi Al-Masirah channel that an “important statement” will be released soon “about a unique military operation it carried out in the UAE,” but did not elaborate.

The Saudi-led Arab coalition, for its part, said it had seen “a hostile escalation by the Houthi group using booby-trapped drones that took off from Sanaa Airport,” but did not provide further details.

Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this article.