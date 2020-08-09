Fires rip through Beirut square as protests rage over port explosion that killed hundreds

A fire broke out in a Beirut square where protesters had gathered demanding the fall of Lebanon’s government, witnesses said.

Several other smaller fires broke out in the vicinity of the protest area yesterday.

It is not clear whether the fires created any damage or injuries.

Demonstrators were angered by Tuesday’s devastating blast, which officials say was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely since 2013.

The explosion in the city’s port is now known to have killed more than 150 people and destroyed large parts of the city.

Many in Lebanon say government negligence led to the blast which destroyed entire districts in Beirut, including homes and businesses.

“We were born and raised with this regime in place – we believe it’s time for it to go especially after the last explosion,” said 18-year-old protester Dana Itani.

“These politicians deserve to be hanged here, they deserve even worse honestly.”

Police fired tear gas and clashed with the thousands of protesters who gathered in the centre of the Lebanese capital.

“You survive an explosion in Beirut only to be teargassed,” said one man in his 20s as he held an onion to his mouth to mitigate the effects of the gas.

The Lebanese Red Cross said in a statement that at least 63 people had been transported to nearby hospitals and another 175 were treated at the scene.

According to AFP, at least one police officer has died in the clashes.

Hours after the protests first rocked Beirut, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab has vowed to hold early elections as his beleaguered government faces calls to resign.

Diab said he would introduce a law calling for early elections and said he would remain in government for two months until major parties can reach an agreement.

British charity Saraid (Search and Rescue Assistance in Disasters) has been working in the city for several days, trying to find survivors and evaluate the structural safety of buildings hit by the blast.

One of Saraid’s volunteers, Rob Davis, 49, described the epicentre of the explosion as “completely devastated, a huge amount of damage”, but the effects can also be seen further out of the city.

He told the PA news agency: “The area of affected property is massive.

“If I can give you some indication of the scale of the effect of the blast, my base of operations is 10km (6.2 miles) from the port, the windows in my base have been affected by the blast.

On Saturday, Boris Johnson told Lebanon’s president Michel Aoun the UK will “stand by the country in its hour of need”.

According to a No 10 spokesman, the Prime Minister also conveyed condolences from the Queen.

The spokesman said: “The two leaders discussed the urgent humanitarian, medical and reconstruction needs following the blast at Beirut Port and President Aoun thanked the UK for the support provided to date, including the release of £5 million in emergency funding and deployment of HMS Enterprise.

“With Lebanon facing threats from a financial crisis, coronavirus and the effects of this tragic blast, they agreed to work with international partners to ensure the country’s long-term recovery and rehabilitation.”