Firm creates the world’s largest weed brownie, weighing in at 850 pounds.

Firm creates the world’s largest marijuana brownie, weighing in at 850 pounds.

MariMed’s cake contains 20,000mg of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

It’s 3ft by 3ft and 15ins tall, with over 1,300 eggs and 55kg of cocoa powder inside.

The dessert was created to celebrate the launch of the Massachusetts-based company’s new brownies in the United States, which contain a more manageable 5mg of THC.

“For many of us, homemade brownies were our first taste of cannabis-infused edibles,” MariMed’s Ryan Crandall said.

”Bubby’s recreates and elevates that nostalgic experience by infusing full-spectrum, craft-quality cannabis into time-honored recipes for a consistent high reminiscent of simpler times.”