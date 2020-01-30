Firms behind refurbishment and cladding on Grenfell Tower express ‘no trace of responsibility’

A manager at the firm that made the cladding used on Grenfell Tower warned in 2011 that it was ‘dangerous’ and ‘should have been discontinued a decade ago’, an inquest has heard.

Bereaved families and friends filled the packed hearing room in Paddington, where the inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick opened phase two of the investigation into the Grenfell tragedy today.

The inquiry’s chief lawyer accused corporate companies of pointing the finger at each other over the disaster, without accepting any blame.

Seventy two people died as a result of the blaze at the west London block, after an electrical fault with a fridge freezer sparked a catastrophic fire.

Built in 1974, the tower was extensively refurbished between 2012 and 2016, most significantly when flammable aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding was wrapped over its concrete exterior.

Rydon, the main contractor, said the providers of the cladding and insulation, Arconic and Celotex, had misled buyers into believing their products were safe for use on high-rises despite appearing to know of the dangers.

An internal report from an Arconic director in 2011 noted the material Reynobond PE was ‘dangerous on facades and everything should be transferred to (FR) fire resistant as a matter of urgency’, according to counsel for Rydon Marcus Taverner QC.

The email, sent by the certification manager at Arconic, Claude Wehrle, read: ‘[This] is dangerous on faces and everything should transferred to FR as a matter of urgency. It should have been discontinued over 10 years ago.’

It added: ‘This opinion is technical and anti-commercial it seems.’

Mr Taverner also read out an internal Celotex email from November 2013 which showed officials knew using the insulation CelotexRS500 alongside aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding could be dangerous.

The email said: ‘We cannot seem to find or design a suitable barrier in which we have enough confidence that it can be used behind a standard ACM panel which we know will melt and allow fire into the cavity… Or do we take the view that our product realistically shouldn’t be used behind most cladding panels because in the event of a fire it would burn?’

The company marketed its insulation as being suitable for buildings taller than 18 metres after it decided to get into the ‘lucrative’ high-rise market in 2013, Mr Taverner said.

Mr Taverner also said that Arconic, the cladding manufacturer, was aware that cassette cladding was more dangerous than riveted cladding.

However, a British Boarding Agreement (BBA) certificate issued in terms of the cladding’s safety did not differ between the two types.

He said: ‘The BBA certificate is an important document as it is intended to be and is relied upon by construction professionals, as it was in the case of the Grenfell Tower refurbishment project, to contain accurate statements and information.

‘The BBA certificate misrepresented the position.

‘At the time of the refurbishment, Reynobond panels, even in their riveted form, had been downgraded to Euro class C. Reynobond cassettes were certified as being, at that stage, Euro class E.’

Mr Taverner said it is a requirement that all cladding is classified as Euro Class B.

He said: ‘During the refurbishment Arconic knew that the cassette panels were to be used at Grenfell Tower.

‘They knew that Celotex FR5000, basically the same product as RS5000, was to be used.’

Cladding subcontractor Harley Facades said it did not choose the materials but had ‘confidence’ in the use of Reynobond after it did not ignite during a previous fire in 2012 at the Chalcots estate in Camden, which it had refurbished five years beforehand.

Celotex Limited and Arconic Architectural Products SAS will provide their evidence to the Inquiry tomorrow.

Firms involved in the refurbishment of the tower block have refused to take responsibility for the catastrophic fire, despite experts saying the work failed to comply with building regulations.

No company or organisation has accepted responsibility for the refurbishments not meeting regulations, with the inquiry’s top lawyer saying that the 19 corporate firms appear to be blaming each other instead in their statements.

Previously, the inquiry found that many of these refurbishments failed to comply with building regulations, including the cladding.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea, which owned the 24-storey block, accepted that it did not meet its obligations as set out in building regulations and that a ‘completion certificate’ shouldn’t have been awarded for the refurbishment.

The latest phase was launched days after inquiry member Benita Mehra resigned over her links to the charitable arm of the firm which supplied the cladding.

Counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC, said in his opening remarks: ‘With the sole exception of RBKC (Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea) not a single core participant involved in the primary refurbishment of Grenfell Tower has felt able to make an unqualified submission against its own interests.

‘With that solitary exception Mr Chairman, one finds in those detailed and carefully crafted statements no trace of any acceptance of any responsibility for what happened at Grenfell Tower.

‘Not from the architects, not from the contract managers, main contractors.

‘Any member of the public reading those statements and taking them all at face value would be forced to conclude that everyone involved in the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower did what they were supposed to do and nobody made any serious or causative mistakes.

‘All core participants who played a material part in Grenfell Tower have laid out a detailed case that it relied on others, and how in no way was the work it did either substandard or non-compliant (with building regulations).

‘In every case, what happened was, as each of them would have it, someone else’s fault.’

Mr Millett told chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick he should bear in mind a conclusion reached in the first part of the inquiry, that work ‘did not comply with certain key aspects of the building regulations’.

Survivors’ groups have said phase two of the inquiry must focus on who is to blame for the ‘devastating refurbishment’ of the 25-storey building between 2012 and 2016.

Outside the hearing – which was relocated from London’s legal district, to Paddington, nearer the Tower for its second phase – were a handful of protesters demanding justice.

The lead architect for the Tower’s refurbishment said it had ‘no knowledge’ that any of the materials used were unsafe and could lead to the deadly inferno.

A statement read to the inquiry on behalf of architects firm Studio E said the company will, ‘where it should, accept any criticisms levelled against it’.

Calling the firm ‘conscientious, ethical, and responsible’, the statement added: ‘This disaster will haunt everyone involved in the project to refurbish the tower.

‘Its witnesses intend and want to give as much assistance as possible to the inquiry.

‘Studio E does believe that the relevant regulatory system was not fit for purpose and appears to have permitted the routine use of unsafe cladding materials on buildings for many years.

‘Studio E, at the time of the project, did not have any knowledge that the products used on the tower were unsafe and there was not information available… which would have alerted it to any lack of safety.

‘Studio E considers that it acted as would be expected as a reasonably competent architect in its position.’

It added: ‘Product manufacturers produced materials and testing data which had the effect of misleading designers to consider that their products were safe.’

Prashant Popat QC, for Studio E, also suggested that Rydon, the construction and maintenance contractor, had preferred to not use the expertise of the architects at the firm.

He said: ‘When Rydon appointed Studio, E, it confirmed that it tended not to use architects to the extent that other contractors might do.

‘Rydon envisaged Studio E’s role being more responsive with Rydon maintaining a greater degree of control over the design process than Studio E would normally expect from a design and build contractor.

‘Harley was Rydon’s specialist subcontractor to which Studio E understands Rydon had deflected its design responsibility for the cladding facade.

‘Studio E’s role included providing comments on Harley’s developing detailed design drawings.’

The second stage of the investigation comes after a member of the inquiry panel resigned, after she was linked to a charitable arm of the firm which supplied the tower block’s deadly cladding.

Benita Mehra tendered her resignation to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, after it was disclosed that she is an immediate past president of the Women’s Engineering Society which, according to the society’s website, last year received funding from Arconic – the supplier of Grenfell’s cladding – for an apprentice conference.

Michael Mansfield QC, representing victims, said there has been ‘a stunning silence’ from the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Office on the resignation of Ms Mehra from the panel on Saturday.

He added there had been ‘not a word about whether there is going to be a replacement’.

Mr Mansfield told Sir Martin it would ‘lend considerable force to this venture’ if he could confirm whether she would be replaced and ‘what the difficulties are’.

The first phase found that systematic failures by the London Fire Brigade caused a greater number of deaths in the inferno.

The report found that fire chiefs’ slavish adherence to the controversial ‘stay put’ policy prevented residents from escaping.

It is thought that up to 55 of the 72 people who died were told to stay in flats for almost two hours after the first 999 call, despite flames spreading with terrifying speed through flammable cladding.

Sir Moore-Bick found that a full evacuation should have been implemented at least an hour before the order was given.

The first report led to an outpouring of anger against then-London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton.

Ms Cotton, 50, the first female commissioner of the London Fire Brigade, was originally set to retire in April 2020, but announced her resignation on December 6 in the wake of criticism over the service’s response to the Grenfell Tower fire.

Ms Cotton had been facing pressure to resign from bereaved families and survivors after the first report from the Grenfell inquiry found that the LFB’s preparation for a tower block fire such as Grenfell was ‘gravely inadequate’ and its lack of an evacuation plan was a ‘major omission’.

The report had accused Cotton of ‘remarkable insensitivity’ after she gave testimony insisting she would have done nothing differently.

It found that the London Fire Brigade’s preparation and planning for such a fire was ‘gravely inadequate’. Experienced incident commanders had ‘no training’ on the dangers of combustible cladding or on how to evacuate a high-rise block.

The tower’s external walls also failed to comply with building regulations. There is ‘compelling evidence’ the walls did not ‘accurately resist the spread of fire’ but ‘actively promoted it’.