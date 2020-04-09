First Afghan hospital doctor dies from COVID-19 in Kabul

KABUL, April 6 (Xinhua) — An Afghan physician infected with the novel coronavirus died from the virus on Monday, authorities confirmed.

“With deep regrets, we declare the death of Dr. Hanifullah Hanif, specialist physician internal medicine at the Amiri Medical Complex due to the Coronavirus,” the private Amiri hospital said in a statement.

The Monday’s fatality have brought to 11 the number of national death toll while the number infected people have risen to 367 as of Monday evening, according to official tally.

At least 16 medical workers were among the infected people.