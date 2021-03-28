First batch of Chinese coronavirus vaccines arrives in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, March 27 (Xinhua) — The first batch of Chinese coronavirus vaccines arrived in Uzbekistan Saturday.

China and Uzbekistan have been providing mutual assistance to each other to overcome the coronavirus pandemic together, Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Jiang Yan said during a ceremony organized to receive the vaccines.

Uzbekistan has started the phase-3 trial of the coronavirus vaccine developed by a Chinese company since December last year. Early this month, Uzbekistan registered it for emergency use and marketing authorization.

“The Uzbek side trusts this vaccine, which is also a good proof of the level of our trust and relations. China and Uzbekistan will continue to cooperate in overcoming all the consequences of the pandemic,” the Chinese ambassador said.

Uzbek Minister of Health Abdukhakim Khadjibaev noted that this vaccine has been tested by more than 7,000 Uzbek citizens since December last year, and no serious side effects have been reported.

“In the near future, these vaccines will be delivered to all regions of the country, where more than 3,000 vaccination points have been organized,” he said.

Uzbekistan planned to start mass vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine from April 1, but due to the three-day national spring holiday of Navruz, it was postponed to April 5.

The country is also expected to purchase 1 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. Enditem