First batch of Chinese medical aid arrives in Vatican

Medical supplies are unloaded from the plane at Milan Malpensa Airport in Milan, Italy, March 25, 2020. (Str/Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) — The first batch of medical supplies donated by China has arrived in the Vatican, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, relevant people in the Vatican have expressed through various channels that there is a shortage of anti-epidemic materials for medical institutions that have contacts with the Vatican authorities, spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a routine news briefing.

He said the Red Cross Society of China donated medical supplies to the Vatican Pharmacy in a humanitarian spirit to support the Vatican’s efforts to fight against the pandemic and treat patients, and China will continue to provide assistance within its ability. At present, the first batch of medical supplies has arrived in the Vatican.

China views positively of the Vatican’s long-term help to poor areas in improving their medical levels and its contributions to global emergency health events response, Zhao said.

“Viruses know no boarders, races or religious, it is the common enemy of all humankind. China is willing to work together with the international community, including the Vatican side, to jointly combat the pandemic so as to safeguard global public health security,” the spokesperson said. ■