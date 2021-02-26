First batch of Chinese Sinovac vaccine arrives in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — The first batch of the Chinese Sinovac Vaccine has arrived in Singapore, according to an update on the official website of the Chinese Embassy to Singapore.

“On Feb. 23, the first batch of Chinese Sinovac vaccine purchased by the Singaporean government arrived in Singapore,” said the update.

The arrival of the Chinese vaccine is believed to contribute to Singapore’s efforts to defeat the virus and restore normal order of life and economic development, said the Chinese embassy.

China will continue to work with Singapore to enhance cooperation on vaccine and epidemic control, build a global community of health for all, and win the final victory in the fight against the epidemic, added the embassy.

Singapore has made advanced purchase agreements with the Sinovac vaccine in addition to other two vaccines. The city-state government said earlier they were still assessing the Sinovac vaccine before it is rolled out to the public. Enditem