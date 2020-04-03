First batch of EU-funded COVID-19 medical supply delivered to BiH

SARAJEVO, March 31 (Xinhua) — A total of 2,500 coronavirus test kits, financed by the European Union (EU) and procured by the United Nations Development Program in BiH (UNDP), have been delivered to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Tuesday, according to the EU Delegation to BiH.

“This is the first in a series of deliveries under the EU financial assistance for the emergency medical needs of BiH. A total of 7 million euros in EU funds will enable the procurement of 80 respirators, 7,500 test kits and 15,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for BiH,” said EU Ambassador in BiH Johann Sattler.

These test kits have been delivered on Tuesday to Cantonal hospitals in Sarajevo, Mostar and Tuzla, and to the Institute of Public Health of the Republika Srpska (RS). RS is one of two entities of BiH.

Delivery of additional 5,000 test kits is expected by the end of the week.

As part of a joint response to the coronavirus pandemic, the EU signed a 2-million-euro financial assistance package with the UNDP on March 26, reaffirming the strong partnership of UNDP, the EU and BiH authorities in responding to the current crisis, stated the EU Delegation to BiH.

To date, BiH has confirmed 414 cases of coronavirus infection. (1 euro = 1.10 U.S. dollars)