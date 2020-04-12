First batch of medical equipment donated by China arrives in BiH

SARAJEVO, April 10 (Xinhua) — Six ventilators of different models and 58,000 medical masks donated by China has arrived here in the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Friday, according to the Chinese Embassy in BiH.

Chinese Ambassador to BiH Ji Ping handed over the donation to Ankica Gudeljevic, Minister of Civil Affairs of BiH.

“This donation expresses our strong support for BiH citizens in the fight against the epidemic. The Chinese people will not forget the help of the international community as we went through the most difficult moments in the fight against coronavirus… We will do everything we can to help BiH,” Ji said.

He added that the Chinese government recently organized a video conference to share experiences in prevention and control of the novel coronaviruses, and opened commercial channels for BiH to import medical equipment and supplies.

Gudeljevic said she is very pleased that the first steps in cooperation between China and BiH has been taken within the framework of the memorandum of understanding on health and medical cooperation which was signed seven days ago, especially regarding the medical equipment that will be of great help for BiH to fight the coronavirus.

“This is a nice and positive gesture of China, especially since this year we are marking 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries. This opens up possibilities for further cooperation and I have already talked with Ambassador Ji Ping about the possibilities of exchanging experiences through video conferencing between BiH experts with colleagues from China who have a lot of experience in the field of coronavirus. I believe that this exchange would be of great benefit to BiH,” said Gudeljevic.

At the same time, Chinese local governments, civil society and businesses are also actively preparing material aid for BiH and are making efforts to find solutions for the transportation of the goods, said the Chinese embassy.