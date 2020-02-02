First Brit coronavirus patients stayed in Yorkshire hotel before quarantine

Public Health England confirmed the deadly virus – which has killed more than 210 people in China – is now in Britain

Two family members who tested positive for the coronavirus in England were reportedly staying at a hotel in Yorkshire.

They are now being treated in a high consequence infectious disease unit at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary.

An NHS source told Mirror Online the pair were transferred from York to the hospital.

Yesterday, an apartment-hotel in Yorkshire was put on lockdown after a man, believed to be a Chinese national, was taken to hospital after falling ill.

The guest at the Staycity Hotel in the centre of York was taken to hospital by medics on Wednesday night wearing special protective clothing.

A spokeswoman for the firm said: “Staycity Group have confirmed that a man, believed to be a Chinese national, staying at the group’s property in York was taken ill yesterday and is understood to be undergoing tests at a local hospital.

“Paramedics accompanied the man, along with his two travelling companions, out of the property at around 7.50pm last night.

“Following advice from Public Health England we have been advised that the risk is absolutely minimal and that nothing has been confirmed thus far.

“The health and safety of our guests and staff are paramount and as such the apartment containing the group’s belongings has been sealed off, after which it will undergo a thorough environmental clean and disinfection, as is company policy.”

Another hotel guest told the Mirror: “As we went outside we were advised to keep a safe distance from where they were escorting these people out of the hotel.”

The cases were announced as more than 80 Britons on an evacuation flight from the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak are due to land in the UK.

The death toll from the virus has reached 213, with cases surging towards 10,000.

No deaths have occurred outside China, although 98 cases have been confirmed across 18 countries.

The evacuation flight – chartered by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) – left at 9.45am local time on Friday, carrying 83 Britons and 27 non-UK nationals, mostly from EU countries.

It is expected to arrive at the Brize Norton RAF base in Oxfordshire around 1.30pm, the FCO said in a statement.