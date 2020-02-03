First confirmed patient of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Tibet receives good care

Medical workers treat a confirmed patient of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Lhasa, southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, Feb. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Chogo)

One patient.

100 percent of determination.

LHASA, Feb. 1, 2020 (Xinhua) — Southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region reported the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus pneumonia Thursday, according to local health authorities.

The patient surnamed Zhang is being treated in a designated hospital, with stable vital signs. Close contacts have been put under medical observation, according to the regional health commission.

Tibet on Wednesday activated the top-level emergency response. It is the last provincial-level region in the Chinese mainland to launch the top-level response to contain the novel coronavirus epidemic.

