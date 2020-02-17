First coronavirus death in Europe: Chinese tourist DIES in French hospital

An 80-year-old man has died of coronavirus in France, becoming the first fatality from the infection in Europe.

French Health Minister Agnes Buzyn today confirmed the death of the elderly Chinese tourist, who travelled to the country from the Hubei province on January 16.

The victim, who was quarantined in Bichat hospital in Paris on January 25, leaves behind a daughter who is battling the infection but making a good recovery.

He died of a lung infection sparked by the bug which caused his condition to ‘rapidly deteriorate’.

Mrs Buzyn said she was told about the death ‘on Friday night’ and has been liaising directly with his family.

France has recorded 11 cases of the virus, out of a global total of 67,090. The vast majority of those suffering from the virus are in China.

Only three deaths have so far been recorded outside mainland China – in the Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan.

The highly contagious epidemic which spawned in Wuhan late last year has killed 1,527 people.

Across the Channel, British experts sought to reassure the public that the mortality rate remains low.

Dr Andrew Freedman, leader in infectious diseases and at the Cardiff University School of Medicine, said: This first reported death in Europe from COVID-19 in an 80-year-old man comes as no surprise.

‘Although the mortality rate is low – probably less than 2 per cent, we know that the risk of severe disease and death is greatest in the elderly as well as those with underlying co-morbidities such as diabetes and chronic respiratory disease.

It is still the case that the vast majority of infections are relatively mild with full recovery

The first death outside Asia came as:

France has been front and centre of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak, with the British super-spreader travelling to an Alpine ski resort before infecting 11 other Britons.

Steve Walsh had flown from a business conference in Singapore to Les Contamines-Montjoie, near Mont Blanc, before returning to Brighton where he developed symptoms.

Five of the cases linked to Mr Walsh are in England, while five are in France and one is in Majorca, Spain.

The death across the Channel comes as health officials in the UK scrambled to prevent the spread of the killer bug on British soil.

Public Health England contacted more than 200 people who attended a conference in central London after it emerged one delegate is suffering from coronavirus.

PHE sent a letter to those who were at the UK Bus Summit at the QEII Centre in Westminster on February 6.

Delegates at the event included one patient subsequently diagnosed with the infection, and Labour MPs Lilian Greenwood and Alex Sobel.

The person taken ill is one of the nine people diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK.

The two Labour parliamentarians later tweeted they were self-isolating, despite health officials advising those not displaying any symptoms need not take any action.

Angela Richardson, the new Tory MP for Guildford, who toured an electric bus parked outside the conference, slapped down suggestions that she should self-quarantine.

Among the speakers were buses minister Baroness Vere and former parliamentary under-secretary of state for transport Nusrat Ghani.

PHE’s letter to all delegates recommends: ‘If you are well, there is no action for you to take.’

But Ms Greenwood, the MP for Notthingham South, said: ‘I’m feeling completely well but to be extra-cautious I’m cancelling my public engagements until 20th February. Sorry for any inconvenience.’

Labour MP for Leeds North West Alex Sobel, who also attended the summit, said he was not unwell but had decided to stay at home as a precaution.

He has cancelled engagements until the end of next week and said: ‘Public Health England gave the advice that I should take reasonable precautions.

‘Right now I should be at surgeries with constituents. We thought it a reasonable caution to self-isolate until next Wednesday evening.

‘I’m fine. I’ve got no fever. But as you can present after up to 14 days, I’ve taken these precautionary measures.’

Meanwhile, United Airlines confirmed it yesterday offered assistance at Heathrow Airport after a passenger fell ill on one flight.

Reports on social media suggested the person involved may have had symptoms of coronavirus.

At least one more plane has been held at Heathrow for checks.

United Airlines said in a statement: ‘Our team at London Heathrow Airport is providing assistance related to United flight 901 (San Francisco-London Heathrow) today, following reports of an individual becoming unwell onboard.

‘The safety of our customers and employees is our highest priority and we continue to work closely with local authorities.’

Andy West, from Henley-on-Thames, said that passengers were warned by the United plane’s captain that they could be on the tarmac for a while because ‘seven other planes’ in the same situation had also landed at Heathrow.

He did not see the ill person or any medics enter the aircraft.

Passengers were allowed to disembark half-an-hour later after filling out forms asking for their contact details and to confirm they did not have any symptoms of coronavirus.

The concern in Europe comes as the United States prepares to evacuate the 428 Americans trapped aboard a cruise ship in Japan as the number of coronavirus-infected passengers continues to climb.

Two State Department planes will be dispatched to airlift the stranded citizens and their families to Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento, California.

Once on US soil, they will undergo a further 14 days of quarantine, sparking ‘apprehension’ among passengers who have been under lock-down aboard the Diamond Princess since February 5.

The cruise ship initially had 3,700 passengers and crew, but during its quarantine in Yokahama some have been carted off the liner to be treated for the deadly infection.

The rescue mission comes as the number of confirmed cases on the ship jumped 67 on Saturday, bringing the total number of diagnoses to 285.