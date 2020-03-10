First coronavirus death in UK confirmed as infected cases rise to 115

LONDON, March 5 (Xinhua) — The first novel coronavirus death in Britain has been confirmed on Thursday, as the total number of infections jumped to 115, according to British health authorities.

“Sadly, we can confirm that an older patient with underlying health conditions has died,” said a statement from the Royal Berkshire NHS Trust.

“The patient has previously been in and out of hospital for non-coronavirus reasons, but on this occasion was admitted and last night tested positive for coronavirus. The family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time,” said the statement.

With more COVID-19 cases confirmed in England and Scotland, the total number of infected cases in Britain has reached 115.

Three new cases were reported in Scotland this morning, and they are currently clinically well and are receiving appropriate clinical care, according to Chief Medical Officer for Scotland Catherine Calderwood.

All three new cases are contacts of known cases, said Calderwood.

Meanwhile, 25 more patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty.

Among those 25 patients, “seventeen were diagnosed who had recently travelled from recognised countries or recognised clusters which were under investigation. Eight contracted the virus in the UK and it is not clear whether they contracted it directly or indirectly,” said Whitty.

The British government has published its four-part action plan to contain, delay, research and mitigate the novel coronavirus.

The scientific advice is that “we may not be able to contain the virus forever, especially if the number of cases continues to rise in Europe”, said British Health Secretary Matt Hancock. “At that point, on the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, we will activate the next phase of our plan, which is to delay.”

“This is about slowing the spread, lowering the peak impact and pushing it away from the winter season when the NHS (National Health Service) is under maximum pressure,” said Hancock.