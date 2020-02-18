First coronavirus patient had NO connection to Wuhan seafood market

The first patient diagnosed with the novel coronavirus has been reported to be a bed-bound pensioner who had no connection to a food market in Wuhan where Beijing’s officials say the outbreak began.

The revelation, made by BBC, echoed with the information disclosed in a previous medical research, which has prompted Chinese people to speculate about the possible alternative sources of the deadly disease.

Over the weekend, a mysterious virus lab became the centre point of Chinese social media after online accounts suggested that the lethal virus had come from there – allegations the state-run institute has denied and branded as rumours.

Beijing’s experts claim that the deadly coronavirus outbreak began at Huanan Seafood Wholesales Market in Wuhan. They believe the virus was passed onto humans through wildlife sold as food.

The virus, formally known as COVID-19, has killed at least 1,873 people and infected more than 73,330 worldwide since it emerged in Wuhan late last year.

According to public notices released by Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, the first coronavirus patient appeared on December 8 and most of the initial patients were linked to the seafood market.

But BBC reported that the very first sufferer, also known as the ‘patient zero’, was a pensioner in his 70s who was bed-bound due to a stroke and suffered from dementia.

The unnamed man fell ill on December 1 – a week earlier than officials’ claims – and had not been to the seafood market prior to falling ill, a doctor told BBC.

Prof Wu Wenjuan, a director at intensive care units of Wuhan’s Jinyintan Hospital, told the news outlet yesterday that the pensioner had had to stay at home due to his health condition and had no connection with Huanan.

Prof Wu is among a group of experts who last month published a bombshell study on peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet, revealing critical information that had never been released by the Chinese government.

‘The symptom onset date of the first patient identified was Dec 1, 2019. None of his family members developed fever or any respiratory symptoms,’ the report said.

The team surveyed the first 41 coronavirus patients who fell ill between December 1 and January 2 and discovered that 14 out of the 41 patients were not linked to the market.

Notably, among the first four cases treated between December 1 and December 11, only one of them had connection to the market.

Chinese health officials have not publicly commented on the study.

Daniel Lucey, an infectious disease specialist at Georgetown University, said it was possible that the virus spread silently between residents of Wuhan as early as November – if not earlier – before the cluster of cases from the Huanan market was discovered in late December.

‘The virus came into that marketplace before it came out of that marketplace,’ Lucey told Science last month.

‘Now It seems clear that [the]seafood market is not the only origin of the virus,’ he wrote. ‘But to be honest, we still do not know where the virus came from now.’

A number of conspiracy theories have connected the novel coronavirus to Wuhan Institute of Virology.

One school of theories claim that the virus had been leaked from the lab either by accident or on purpose.

On Saturday, the institute became a trending topic on China’s Twitter-like Weibo after accounts claimed that one of its graduates was the ‘patient zero’.

Sources alleged that a woman named Huang Yanling, who received her master’s degree from the academy in 2015, was the first to be infected with the virus.

Wuhan Institute of Virology denied the claims. In a statement, it said Huang had been working in another province and never been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

A day later, a Weibo user, who claimed to be a researcher at the institute named Chen Quanjiao, accused the institute’s director Wang Yanyi of leaking the virus.

The institute said the allegation was fabricated and that the web user had posed as Chen. Police stressed that the blogger was based outside of China.

Shi Zhengli, a director at Wuhan Institute of Virology, said earlier this month: ‘The 2019 novel coronavirus is nature’s punishment for humans’ uncivilised life habits. I, Shi Zhengli, use my life to guarantee, [the virus]has no relation with the lab.’

Shi urged the Chinese authorities to launch an official investigation into the matter.

She told Chinese news outlet Caixin: ‘Conspiracy theorists don’t believe in science. I hope our country’s professional departments can come to investigate and prove our innocence.’

Last week, a team of Chinese scientists claimed that the deadly coronavirus might have started life in a research facility just 900 feet from the Wuhan fish market.

Experts from South China University of Technology said in a paper that the Wuhan Center for Disease Control (WHCDC) could have spawned the contagion.

‘The possible origins of 2019-nCoV coronavirus,’ penned by scholars Xiao Botao and Xiao Lei claims the WHCDC kept disease-ridden animals in laboratories, including 605 bats.

The paper also mentioned that bats – which are linked to coronavirus – once attacked a researcher and ‘blood of bat was on his skin.’

It said: ‘Genome sequences from patients were 96% or 89% identical to the Bat CoV ZC45 coronavirus originally found in Rhinolophus affinis (intermediate horseshoe bat).’

It described how the only native bats are found around 600 miles away from the Wuhan seafood market and that the probability of bats flying from Yunnan and Zhejiang provinces was minimal.

The report, titled ‘The possible origins of 2019-ncov coronavirus’, was originally uploaded to e-book and audiobook service Scribd and has been deleted.