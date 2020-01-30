First cured novel coronavirus-infected patient in Jiangxi discharged from hospital

Medical staff and a cured patient pose for a photo at the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province, Jan. 27, 2020. The patient of the novel coronavirus pneumonia has been cured and discharged from the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University on Monday. He is the first coronavirus-infected patient that was cured in Jiangxi Province. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)