First Dog To Test COVID-19 Positive In North Carolina Dies Due To Complications

A North Carolina dog, the first canine to test COVID-19 positive in the state, died last week from complications, according to the state’s Department of Health and Human Services.

The owners rushed the dog to a veterinary hospital when it suffered from breathing problems. They also informed the hospital staff that the dog tested COVID-19 positive earlier and had recovered, reported a local CBS affiliate.

“There is no indication at this time that dogs can transmit the virus to other animals, so there is no justification in taking measures against companion animals that may compromise their welfare,” State Veterinarian Dr. Doug Meckes told WKBN First News.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the samples of the deceased dog were then collected to be tested for SARS-CoV-2 and were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory. Results revealed that the dog had COVID-19, said ABC News.

“A necropsy was performed to try to determine the animal’s state of health at the time of death and the cause of death, and the complete investigation is ongoing,” NCDHHS’ statement read.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there isn’t any evidence that pets are responsible for COVID-19 transmission. And the State’s Public Health Veterinarian opined that the risk of animals spreading the coronavirus to human beings is low.

And there is no information pertaining to coronavirus transmission between animals as well.

If you suspect that your pet might have COVID-19, you should call your vet at the earliest to discuss the next steps, says the CDC website.

The first pet dog to test COVID-19 positive in the country died on Staten Island, New York, in late July. It was a German shepherd and had also been suffering from lymphoma.

Last week, two cats tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Researchers at Texas A&M said that coronavirus transmission in animals is possible in higher-risk environments.

“By actively screening pets who may not be symptomatic and who are living with people who have tested positive for COVID-19, Dr. Hamer’s project provides important new information about the transmission pathways of the virus,” The Hill quoted interim Dean John August.