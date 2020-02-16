First-home buyer numbers surge by 26 per cent in one year, Australian Bureau of Statistics reveals

The number of first-home buyers in Australia has surged by more than a quarter in just one year even though houses are becoming more expensive in the big cities.

Young people flooded back into the property market last year as Sydney’s median house price edged closer to $1million, following a record slump.

In the 12 months to December the number of first-home buyers Australia-wide, snapping up a property to live in, skyrocketed by 26 per cent.

Their share of the mortgage market has also risen to the highest level in eight years.

The ranks of neophyte owner-occupiers swelled from 8,002 in December 2018 to 10,086 a year later, Australian Bureau of Statistics lending finance data released on Tuesday showed.

The flurry of activity among property newcomers occurred even before the January 1, 2020 start of the federal government’s new $500million First Home Loan Deposit Scheme.

Instead of having to save for a 20 per cent deposit, first-home buyers only have to stump up for a five per cent deposit with taxpayers funding the rest, as part of a key election promise.

First-home buyers in December accounted for 30.2 per cent of all owner-occupiers, the highest proportion in eight years.

A CommSec analysis of the data showed average owner-occupier loans across Australia had risen by 16 per cent during the past year to $497,900.

With a 20 per cent deposit factored in, a loan of that size would be more likely to fund the purchase of a home in Brisbane, where the median house price in January stood at $546,781, CoreLogic data showed.

A typical Australian home loan, however, would be insufficient to buy a typical house in Sydney, where the mid-point price is $994,300, following a 9.3 per cent annual recovery in real estate values.

It would also fail to help someone buy a detached home in Melbourne, where the median rose by 8 per cent in the year to January to $798,671.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said in an increase in big-city house prices would make the Reserve Bank of Australia less likely to cut interest rates from a present record-low of 0.75 per cent.

‘Upward pressure exists on home prices, serving to keep the Reserve Bank on the interest rate sidelines,’ he said.

House prices in Sydney and Melbourne peaked in 2017 before plummeting, following an Australian Prudential Regulation Authority crackdown on investor and interest-only loans.

Lending rules have since been relaxed.

CoreLogic is expecting property prices in Australia’s two biggest cities to peak again in April, 10 months after bottoming out in mid-2019.