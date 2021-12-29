First look at the upcoming BBC mystery drama The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan and set in the Australian outback.

First look at The Tourist, a new BBC mystery drama starring Jamie Dornan set in the Australian outback.

Produced by the same people who brought you Baptiste, The Missing, and Liar.

A British man is pursued by a massive tank truck in the glowing red heart of Australia’s outback, which is attempting to drive him off the road.

The Man wakes up in the hospital, hurt but alive, after an epic cat and mouse chase.

He just doesn’t know who he is.

The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback, with merciless figures from his past pursuing him…

The Tourist is a character-driven, secrecy-fuelled Aussie twist on a classic whodunnit storyline, full of shocking, surprising, and brutal turns, from the team that brought you the hugely popular mystery thrillers Baptiste, The Missing, and Liar.

Harry and Jack Williams, who have won Emmys, Golden Globes, and numerous BAFTA nominations for their work on television, announced earlier this year that Jamie Dornan (The Fall; Fifty Shades of Grey) would play the lead role, The Man.

“It’s just mad! There are so many threads in this journey,” Dornan, 39, said of what compelled him to take part in the upcoming series, which will premiere on New Year’s Day at 9:00 p.m.

“The premise of the script is that this guy has lost his memory and is trying to piece everything together, and everything is revealed to him at the same time as it is revealed to the audience.”

This piques your interest.

“I believe we’re all attempting to do that as we stumble through life, but this is on a much grander scale.”

“The humour of it, too, was a big draw for me – finding something that combines dark humour with quite extreme drama as well.”

It’s not every day that you come across a script that contains all of that.”

Danielle Macdonald, best known for her roles in hit Netflix series Dumplin’ and Bird Box, will join Dornan in the big-name cast, and will play Helen, The Tourist’s earnest and eager local beat cop assigned to help The Man uncover his secret past.

“Instantly, there’s this beautiful connection, he trusts her straight away,” Macdonald said of her character and Dornan’s relationship.

“When you wake up with no recollection of who you are or where you came from.”

