First patient in Italy healthy after 30 days – content

The first Italian infected with the coronavirus has recovered and left the hospital. He was in the hospital for over a month.

He is “Patient 1” for all of Italy, which has trembled for its life. For Pavia Hospital paramedics who have treated him for over a month, he is simply Mattia. The first Italian infected with the coronavirus has recovered and left the hospital where he was for more than 30 days. “The best thing is to be able to breathe freely again,” said the Lombard.

The news that the 38-year-old manager of the Unilever group was the first Italian to develop Covid-19 shook the country on 20 February as an earthquake. Since then, the epidemic has broken out in Italy and has cost more than 6000 lives.

Not a perfect happy ending

Mattia, whose condition the doctors had described as critical, had probably been infected in the Codogno hospital. He had been brought in with his eight-month-old wife, who has since recovered. Mattia was now able to return home on Monday. In a few days he will be the father of a girl.

But history does not have a perfect “happy ending”. His 62-year-old father Moreno is one of the ten coronavirus deaths in the Lombardy town of Castiglione d’Adda, which was declared a restricted area on February 21. And he is also one of the 6,077 fatalities that Italy has so far complained of due to the corona pandemic.

Between life and death

A friend with whom Mattia was playing football, several regulars of a restaurant belonging to the friend’s family, and doctors and patients from the Codogno hospital had contracted “Patient 1”. It is still unclear who introduced the virus. The municipality of Codogno, like other nine municipalities in the province of Lodi, had to be placed under strict quarantine. All of Italy has now been declared a restricted zone.

Mattia spent 18 days between life and death in the intensive care unit of the “San Matteo” hospital in Pavia. The medics fought fiercely for his life. In an audio message to the President of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, Mattia thanked for the excellent treatment.

“I have been in contact with the outside world again for a few days and can do the most beautiful and simple thing there is: breathe,” said the manager. He called on the Italians to stay at home to protect themselves from the virus. “Prevention is essential, you never know who is contagious,” he said. Quarantine means separating family and friends for a while, but this victim is absolutely necessary.

Awakened to new life

“I was lucky because I was able to be treated, but it could be that there will soon be no doctors, paramedics and life-saving resources available,” said Mattia. Because of the epidemic, places in the intensive care units have become extremely scarce. The man wholeheartedly thanked the paramedics who “allowed me to wake up to new life”

According to Raffaele Bruno, director of the infectious diseases department of the San Matteo hospital in Pavia, he will be able to lead a normal life again.

“Mattia was admitted to our intensive care unit in extremely critical condition. Fortunately, he is a young, athletic man who was not burdened by any other illness. From a human point of view, I learned something important from this case: to be able to lead a normal life, is a privilege, “said the doctor.