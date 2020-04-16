First patients arrive at London’s new Nightingale Hospital

The first patients have arrived at London’s new Nightingale Hospital tonight as it officially joins the nation’s battle against coronavirus.

Professor Richard Schilling, a consultant cardiologist, tweeted a photo with his colleagues tonight. He wrote: ‘⁦@NightingaleLDN ⁩is now open to help London. Here is the first team coming on duty.’

It comes after Dominic Raab, standing in for Boris Johnson who is in intensive care with the disease, confirmed Tuesday was Britain’s deadliest day so far with another 854 fatalities, taking the total to 6,227.

Meanwhile Downing Street confirmed another 3,634 people had been infected, taking the total to 55,242 with COVID-19.

Prince Charles opened the Nightingale Hospital by video link on Friday, a 100-acre site at London’s ExCel sports centre which has been converted for up to 4,000 patients.

The Prince of Wales told how he was ‘enormously touched’ to have been asked to launch the facility via video-link from his Scottish home at Birkhall.

His address came four days after Charles completed self-isolation following his own diagnosis, although he only suffered ‘mild’ symptoms.

The opening was attended in person by Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Health Minister Nadine Dorries, who have also both had the virus but now recovered.

Charles told those gathered at the Hospital’s entrance: ‘I was enormously touched to have been asked to open the Nightingale Hospital as part of a mass mobilisation to withstand the coronavirus crisis.

‘It is without doubt a spectacular and almost unbelievable feat of work in every sense, from its speed of construction in just nine days to its size and the skills of those who have a created it.’

He went on to say: ‘I need hardly say that the name of this hospital could not have been more aptly chosen. Florence Nightingale, the Lady with the Lamp, brought hope and healing to thousands in their darkest hour. In this dark time, this place will be a shining light.

‘It is symbolic of the selfless care and devoted service taking place in innumerable settings, with countless individuals, throughout the United Kingdom.’

The plaque unveiled at the Hospital says it was opened by the Prince of Wales on April 3.

‘This plaque is a tribute to the engineers, members of the armed forces, NHS staff, contractors and public volunteers who helped to build this hospital in March 2020,’ it says.

Mr Hancock praised all those involved in the setting up of the Hospital during a speech at the opening ceremony, in which he also paid tribute to the NHS and the way its staff are dealing with the virus crisis.

He said the ‘extraordinary project’, the core of which was completed in just nine days, was a ‘testament to the work and the brilliance of the many people involved’.

Mr Hancock added: ‘In these troubled times with this invisible killer stalking the whole world, the fact that in this country we have the NHS is even more valuable than before.’

Mr Hancock also said similar facilities – also called Nightingale Hospitals – were being set up in Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.