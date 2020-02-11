First pics of Brit dad and son, 9, infected with coronavirus at French chalet

The coronavirus has killed hundreds and struck down tens of thousands since its first outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan back in December

These are the first pics of a British and his son who have contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Environmental consultant Bob Saynor, 48, was named locally as one of five Brits who caught the disease while they stayed at a chalet in the Alps.

His nine-year-old son is also thought to have been infected with the disease.

They are now being treated at a French hospital with three others, understood to be from another family, who were staying at a six-bedroom chalet.

Mr Saynor’s two other children and two other Brits are under quarantine at a French hospital, but it is understood this only as a precaution.

The dad-of-three and his wife Catriona moved from Brighton to permanently live in Les Contamines-Montjoi, near Megeve, about three years ago.

Jean-Yves Grall, head of the regions health authority, said the child’s mum was ‘in Britain taking exams’ at the time her husband and son became infected.

He added, the child infected with coronavirus attended school in Contamines-Montjoie and spent a day at a second school in the nearby town of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains.

Contamines-Montjoie mayor Etienne Jacquet said: “I was called by the regional health agency at 12.30am on Saturday about two British families.

“Seven were in one chalet and four in another. Of the 11 people, five have tested positive for coronavirus.”

It is understood the man who infected the Brits did not show coronavirus symptoms until he returned from his holiday in France.

The man is believed to have contracted the virus during a business trip to Singapore.

He is now being treated as the third victim of the disease in the UK.

It comes as more than 720 people have been killed by the coronavirus while another 34,000 have been infected.