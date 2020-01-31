First pictures of Pablo Mari in Arsenal training after completing transfer

Pablo Mari has been hard at work in his first Arsenal training session having joined the Gunners on loan from Flamengo during the transfer window

New Arsenal signing Pablo Mari looked sharp in his first training session with the Gunners after completing a loan deal from Flamengo earlier this week.

Defender Mari has headed to the Emirates until the end of the season though Arsenal do have an option to buy the Spaniard in the summer.

Mari has already spent time in England as he was part of the Manchester City squad for three years from 2016 though never featured for the club.

Having joined Flamengo last July, new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was impressed with the 26-year-old’s performances and made a move as he looked to strengthen his defence.

And Mari took part in his first Arsenal training session on Friday morning at London Colney.

He was put through his paces by the Gunners’ fitness coach Barry Solan while Mari was also pictured doing a number of stretches.

He did get the ball at his feet too, taking part in a number of drills as he gets used to life in north London.

The new signing was also pictured talking to other members of Arsenal’s backroom staff as he donned a white tracksuit top and a pair of Adidas boots.

Mari could make his Arsenal debut against Burnley on Sunday with Arteta having a number of defensive problems.

They were issued that increased with an injury to Shkodran Mustafi during the FA Cup fourth round win over Bournemouth on Monday.

Arteta is already without Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney while his other defenders are not in the best of form.

And Arteta was full of praise for Mari, with the boss also happy to have got a loan deal for Cedric Soares over the line.

Arteta sai: “He [Mari] balances what I want to do from the back line, he gives more options, more solutions, he opens up the pitch more.

“Again, he’s a player that we’ve been following for the last few months. We are really happy to have him.

“We’ve been trying to be active in the market to resolve some of the issues we’ve been going through in the last few weeks.

“We found two players that we believe can be very useful and improve our squad, obviously with the resources we had as a club. We are happy with what we’ve done.

“I am happy for two reasons. We believed that we couldn’t strengthen the team a little bit in some areas with the financial situation that we have, but as well, four weeks ago I was very concerned with some of the departures and we’ve been able to manage that so far.”