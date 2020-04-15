First refugee children from Greek camps accepted

DDistribution of unaccompanied minor refugees from overcrowded camps in Greece to other EU countries has started. Twelve children from the camps on the islands of Lesbos, Chios and Samos left Athens for Luxembourg on Wednesday morning, as a spokeswoman for the Athens airport told the German Press Agency. According to the Ministry of Migration in Athens, 50 minors are to fly from Greece to Germany on Saturday. The interior ministry in Berlin confirmed the flight. No further details were initially known.

The plan provides for around 1,600 unaccompanied minor refugees from Greece to be brought to other EU countries. According to the Greek Deputy Minister for Migration, Giorgos Koumoutsakos, the process will take longer than previously hoped for.

This is because numerous authorities and organizations have to decide which children should be distributed to which countries. In total, according to the Ministry of Migration in Athens, 50 people worked for this first action. There were therefore 500 telephone calls between the Greek and EU authorities to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). Expert reports should have been submitted as to which child should go to which country for which reasons. In addition, the ministry of migration in Athens said that the children were psychologically prepared and also examined for health.

Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn made another appeal on Wednesday to all EU member states to also accept unaccompanied minors from the refugee camps in Greece. If a small country like Luxembourg could do it, other countries would have to do it, he said on Deutschlandfunk.

With this topic it is decided whether the Asselborn continued to look at the European Union in the mirror. He also highlighted Germany’s willingness to accept 50 minors. Looking at thousands of needy children in the camps, he said this could only be the beginning.

“We’re sending out a signal,” Asselborn told the broadcaster. “The beginning has been made and that is a bit of solidarity that we have to give to the Greeks and the refugees.” Corona blocked a lot, but not everything.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the EU was a peace project and that it must continue to do so. “There is no reason to have children on the rubbish dumps of the islands in Greece.” In addition to Luxembourg and Germany, there are other countries that have agreed to accept minors. He was optimistic that other countries would follow, said the social democrat. Now is the time to “get to grips with the misery on the islands” and to transfer people to the mainland. “But it is only possible if the political will is there to see that these are people.”