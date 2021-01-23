First shipment of COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Morocco

RABAT, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Morocco received on Friday its first shipment of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, a statement by the ministry of health said.

The COVID-19 cases in Morocco rose by 1,138 to 464,844, with the death toll up by 29 to 8,105.

On Dec. 24, 2020, Moroccan Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced that the North African country has secured acquisition of 66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from two suppliers, China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s Oxford University and AstraZeneca.

Morocco is aiming for a mass vaccination of 33 million people. Enditem