First shipment of PPE from China arrives in Dublin: report

DUBLIN, March 29 (Xinhua) — A shipment of personal protective equipment (PPE) ordered by the Irish government from China to fight the epidemic of COVID-19 in Ireland arrived at Dublin Airport on Sunday afternoon, reported Irish national radio and television broadcaster RTE.

The Chinese Embassy in Ireland said on its website on Sunday that the Irish government’s purchase of these materials from China has received active assistance from the Chinese side.

This is the first shipment of such materials ordered by the Irish government from China and more shipments will arrive in the coming days, said the report, adding that the Irish government has ordered a total of 208 million euros (231 million U.S. dollars) worth of PPE from China.

The first shipment, which was flown in from Beijing by an A330 plane of Aer Lingus, a major carrier in Ireland, include surgical masks, gowns and eye shields, it said, adding that the much-needed equipment will be distributed to the front-line healthcare workers across the country from Sunday evening.

The statistics released by the Irish Department of Health on Sunday night showed nearly 23 percent of all the patients infected with COVID-19 in the country are healthcare workers.

To date, there have been 2,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths related to the virus in Ireland, the department said in a Sunday statement.

Of the ten new deaths reported on Sunday, eight are male and two are female, with the median age of the deceased standing at 77, said the statement.