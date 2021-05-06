First Slovak basketball playoff final for Spis Knights

BRATISLAVA, May 5 (Xinhua) — The Spis Knights became the second finalist of the Slovak basketball premiership playoffs after defeating Iskra Svit 88-74 in Game 4 of the semifinals on Wednesday, closing the best-of-five series at 3-1.

The Knights will face regular season winners the Levice Patriots in their first playoff finals in the club’s history. The players of Iskra Svit were awarded the bronze medals.

In Wednesday’s game, the visitors started building a double-digit lead following the a couple of baskets and managed to go into the locker rooms up by 10 at halftime.

Iskra Svit kept nibbling at the deficit for the entire duration of the match, succeeding in bringing it down to a promising 5 points in the final period but the favorites of the semifinal series remained vigilant and stretched it back to 14 at the final buzzer under the leadership of their Serbian center Marko Stevanovic who finished the night with a superb double-double for 27 points and a whopping 17 rebounds.

“We are extremely happy for having achieved historic success for our club. Svit is a tough-to-beat team with an unpleasant and specific style of play. They were missing some key players but we have our system and it worked. Our tough defense and team play were key to our success. We have one day to celebrate and then the prep for the finals will begin,” said the overjoyed Knights’ coach Teo Hojc after the win. Enditem