First Storm Ciara death reported in UK

LONDON, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — A driver was killed on Sunday afternoon when a tree crashed onto his car on a motorway during the height of Storm Ciara, British police authority said Monday.

The 58-year-old man was driving from Winchester to his home in Micheldever, Hants, when the tree came down as wind speed in the area was believed to have exceeded 97 kph, said the police.

Also on Monday, British forecasters issued weather warnings across Britain as the country recovers from the battering by Storm Ciara.

Named the “storm of the century”, it slammed Britain over the weekend as gale winds and heavy rain triggered tornado warnings and blackouts, shut highways and grounded flights.

“If you’re out and about today, wrap up well as strong winds will make it feel particularly cold,” the Met office said Monday on Twitter.

Meanwhile, alerts for snow, ice and wind are in place across most of Scotland and vast swathes of northern England, with areas as far south as Stoke-on-Trent braced for flurries, said the English newspaper Evening Standard.

The trailing gales of Storm Ciara are expected to lash the south coast throughout the day, with the southeast in particular braced for strong winds, the newspaper reported.

More than 20,000 homes nationwide spent the Sunday night without power, while flooding and debris continued to cause problems for rail passengers, who were urged to check their routes before travelling, according to local reports.