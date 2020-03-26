Fish noodle soup (mohinga) by MiMi Aye

The breakfast of choice wherever you go in Burma, it is considered the country’s national dish

Bursting with contrasting textures, fragrances and flavours, mohinga is a fish noodle soup served over rice vermicelli. It’s the breakfast of choice wherever you go in Burma, and considered our national dish.

Serves 6-8

dried rice vermicelli noodles 200g

groundnut or other neutral-tasting oil 8 tbsp

ready-made Asian-style fishcake 200g, sliced

gram flour 5 tbsp

rice flour 2 tbsp

tinned mackerel in brine 200g

tinned sardines in oil 100g

sliced banana stem or shredded banana blossom handful (optional)

fish stock 500ml

shallots or small onions 6, trimmed, peeled and left whole

fish sauce 2 tbsp

For the spice paste

garlic 4 cloves, peeled

ginger 3cm piece, peeled

lemongrass stalks 2, trimmed of woody bits

coriander stems small bunch (reserve leaves for serving)

mild chilli powder 1 tbsp

ground turmeric 1 tbsp

paprika 1 tsp

freshly ground black pepper 1 tsp

To serve

split pea crackers (see below)

white cabbage leaves 2, shredded

hard-boiled eggs 4, peeled and cut into wedges

coriander leaves to serve

limes 2, cut into wedges

fish sauce to taste

crispy fried onions 20g

crispy fried garlic 30g

chilli oil to taste

For the split pea crackers (makes 6 large ones)

yellow split peas or toor dal 75g

bicarbonate of soda ¼ tsp

rice flour 2 tbsp

self-raising flour 2 tbsp

glutinous rice flour 1 tbsp

salt ¼ tsp

monosodium glutamate ¼ tsp, or ½ tbsp chicken or vegetable bouillon

ground turmeric a pinch

groundnut or other neutral-

tasting oil for frying

To make the split pea crackers, add the split peas and the bicarbonate of soda to a mixing bowl with plenty of water and soak overnight.

The next day, drain the peas thoroughly and return to the bowl along with 100ml of fresh water, the flours, salt, MSG and turmeric. Whisk well to form a runny batter and set aside for at least 30 minutes.

Half-fill a 28cm frying pan with oil and put over a medium-high heat until you can feel waves of heat with the palm of your hand.

Whisk the batter again as the peas will have settled at the bottom of the bowl. Scoop out half a ladleful of batter, making sure you have some peas in the mix. Pour carefully into the hot oil. It will spread and puff into a lacy cracker. Do this again until the surface of the pan is covered, but make sure the fritters do not touch. You should be able to make two or three crackers at a time. The edges of each cracker may break away and escape – use a spatula to scoop them gently back over the cracker – it’s fine if they overlap slightly.

Fry for 2-4 minutes, or until golden around the edges, and then flip them gently and fry for another 2-4 minutes. Remove the crackers with a slotted spoon and drain on plenty of kitchen paper – they will crisp up.

Place the noodles into a heatproof bowl or container and submerge with just-boiled water. Untangle them with chopsticks or a fork, then leave to soak for 15 minutes. Drain in a colander and rinse thoroughly with cold running water. Set to one side in the colander so they can continue to drain.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a wok or frying pan over a medium heat. Add the fishcake slices and stir-fry for 5 minutes, until golden at the edges. Set to one side.

Sift the flours together into a bowl. Heat a dry frying pan (ie no oil or water) over a medium heat. Add the flours in an even layer and toast them for 3-4 minutes until fragrant. Make sure you toss the flours gently and keep moving the pan to avoid it catching and burning – the flours can blacken in seconds.

Leave the flours to cool and then tip back into the bowl. Slowly add 500ml of cold water while whisking to combine. Set aside.

Next make the spice paste. Blitz the garlic, ginger, lemongrass and coriander stems in a food processor or blender to a smooth paste. Heat the remaining 6 tablespoons of oil in a stockpot over a medium-high heat, add the paste and the rest of the spices and stir-fry for 3-4 minutes, until fragrant.

Add the tinned fish to the stockpot along with their oil and brine. Use a potato masher or a fork to mash until smooth and stir to combine with the spice paste. Now add the banana stem or blossom, if using, the flour solution and stock, stir well and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer vigorously for 30 minutes.

Add another 2 litres of water, reduce the heat to low and simmer the broth for a further 1½ hours. By now, the broth should be the colour of brown mustard, and the consistency of French onion soup (ie not as thick as a dal nor as thin as consommé). Add the shallots and simmer for another 30 minutes. They will soften and turn translucent but should stay whole.

When ready to serve, stir the fish sauce into the broth. Divide the noodles between shallow bowls and ladle enough broth over the top so that the noodles are almost completely submerged. Garnish with the fishcake, shards of split pea cracker, shredded cabbage, egg and chopped coriander leaves. Ideally served with metal Chinese/Thai soup spoons, with the lime wedges, fish sauce, crispy fried onions and garlic, and chilli oil on the side.

From Mandalay by MiMi Aye (Bloomsbury Absolute, £26)