Fisherman is left gobsmacked after hauling a freaky three-legged creature from the Atlantic Ocean 

A fisherman was left gobsmacked after hauling a three-legged slimy creature from the Atlantic Ocean.

The bulbous-headed creature was seen with a fishing line in its huge mouth after it was caught off Coney Island, Brooklyn.

Footage shows the sea monster writhing around on the decking of a fishing boat as it twists its octopus-like tentacles.

The fisherman exclaims: ‘What the hell, what is that? Mom!’

‘Mom, do you see this?’

The bizarre creature has slits for gills which appear to stare down the camera like eyes.

His mother screams: ‘Holy s**t! What the hell is that?’

The dumbfounded fisherman replies: ‘What is happening?’

The odd clip was posted to TikTok by Nataliia Vorobok and has since received 1.4million likes.

People were quick to question the creature’s welfare while one likened the creature to Dart in the Netflix drama, Stranger Things.

Another user said: ‘Put it back in the water!!!!’

Some have said the creature is a clearnose skate which is a species of cartilaginous fish.

The diamond-shaped skate is a brown or grey colour which lives in the northwestern Atlantic and migrates inshore and out to deeper waters depending on the season.