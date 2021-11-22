Fit mother seeks £2.2 million after a car accident’makes her act drunk,’ but insurer claims social media photos of her partying PROVE she’s lying.

Fit mother demands £2.2 million after a car accident’makes her act drunk,’ but insurer claims social media photos of her partying PROVES she’s lying.

A FITNESS freak mother is suing for £2.2 million after claiming that a car accident left her with strange symptoms that make her “act drunk.”

However, Natasha Palmer’s social media posts, according to an insurance company, demonstrate that she is capable of leading a normal life.

According to the 31-year-old, a 2014 rear-end shunt in her car has left her with issues with her focus and balance, which means she “can’t walk a straight line” at times and that “people watching me might think I’m inebriated.”

Ms Palmer’s “clumsiness” causes her to walk into doors and household objects, according to the High Court in London.

She claims she has “double vision,” that she loses her cool by “lashing out” at people, and that her career has been ruined.

Ms Palmer claims she has gone from being in great shape and training for a marathon to finding it difficult to run, cycle, or dance.

LV’s lawyers, on the other hand, claim she is lying and that her claims are contradicted by post-accident social media posts showing her exercising vigorously, traveling, socializing with friends, and attending concerts.

Ms Palmer’s lawyers told Judge Anthony Metzer QC that the accident has ruined her life and career.

After the crash, the former publicity manager for London’s Ministry of Sound nightclub and the Hippodrome Casino had to rely on her mother for care.

The crash on the M25 left her with vertigo, migraines, stuttering, and double vision, as well as severe memory and concentration problems, according to the court.

“Sometimes I can’t walk in a straight line, and people watching me may think I’m inebriated,” she told the court.

“I’m a lot clumsier.”

My mother is my primary caregiver.

Change makes me incredibly anxious.

“Along with anger, I get road rage.

I’ve been known to lash out at others.

I’ve misplaced my finds because I can’t get in touch with anyone on the phone.”

Ms Palmer claims she hurt herself by walking into a refrigerator and door, as well as getting burned on the oven.

She said she “hurt everywhere else” and had “stopped dancing, cycling, and running.”

Despite having planned to run a marathon, she explained that she found it “difficult to walk for more than 15 minutes.”

Ms Palmer’s claim is worth no more than £5,407.

Ms Palmer did not suffer “any or any significant brain injury,” according to the firm’s barrister Charles Woodhouse, who also claimed that she can still work full-time…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.