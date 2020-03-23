Fitbit Charge 4 is in the Works According to New Leak

The Fitbit Charge 4 is on the way, which we would have assumed anyway, but the fitness tracker’s features and price have been leaked online thanks to one retailer.

Mobile Fun, purveyor of various accessories, happened upon the listing from one of its official suppliers, and proceeded to dump everything on its own site. According to the information it grabbed, the Fitbit Charge 4 will be available in four colourways: Granite, Rosewood, Black, and Storm Blue/Black.

Unlike the Fitbit Charge 3, which offered NFC capabilities as a feature limited to the Special Edition of its wearable only, it looks like the Fitbit Charge 4 will have NFC as standard on all models. The FCC filing lends further credence to the leaked listing, as the part number for the device (FB417) is the same on both the retailer’s and the FCC’s site. The one difference is that the FCC filing includes an IP68 rating.

Fitbit Charge 4 just went thru the FCC. Has an IP68 rating and may also include NFC? https://t.co/hXZDkH0Bwa pic.twitter.com/skzuAUf5S7

— Dave Zatz (@davezatz) March 18, 2020

That being said, there’s still a Special Edition – the Granite model – priced at £159.99. The standard edition has a price tag of £139.99. There are also a number of straps listed alongside the wearables, with the premium leather band strap coming in at £69.99, woven straps for £34.99, and sport straps for £29.99.

Now that the FCC filing has surfaced, it shouldn’t be too long before we have an official announcement, so with this heads up, you can budget accordingly if you’re looking to upgrade from your Fitbit Charge 3. [PhoneArena]