Fitbit Premium is Free for Three Months to New Users to Keep Active During Lockdown

Fitbit CEO and co-founder, James Park, has announced that new users to Fitbit Premium can get a 90-day free trial, and that your data is being handed over to help battle coronavirus.

Park stresses that it isn’t personal details that are being shared, saying in an email:

“First, we’re supporting those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 by providing research and academic institutions with secure and privacy-aware access to our dataset. We’ve seen how data has potential to help the healthcare community respond faster to outbreaks – most recently, The Scripps Research Translational Institute published a study that showed data from Fitbit wearables significantly improved the prediction of influenza-like illnesses. We look forward to supporting our colleagues in the research community as they pursue important research.”

So what better way to get more of that juicy data than a free 90-day trial for Fit Premium? Existing users get to enjoy “40 new pieces of Premium content” for free in the Fitbit app, so they don’t feel too left out, but if you’ve never used the service before, you can get a whole three months for free, to help you develop healthy habits during lock down.

Fitbit Premium has over 150 workouts, customised programs, health guidance, advanced sleep tools, and more, and lets you stream video workouts on your phone or PC.

Don’t forget, you ca only leave the house for one form of exercise a day under the new coronavirus lockdown rules, so finding ways to stay active is advisable. [TizenHelp]