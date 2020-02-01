Fitzgerald’s Irish Bar in Western Australia hosts coronavirus-themed party offering free face masks

A bar is hosting ‘the sickest night of the year’ with a coronavirus-themed party and is offering revellers free face masks.

Fitzgerald’s Irish Bar in Bunbury, south of Perth in Western Australia, posted a photo to their Facebook page of a Corona beer with a face mask on it announcing the party called ‘Corona Saturday’.

‘There’s been a LOT of talk about Corona and to be honest it’s made us pretty thirsty,’ they wrote.

‘We’ve heard Corona is pretty sick, so sick that we’re giving out FREE face masks at the door to prevent any contamination from it. We’re not sure why though, it’s just beer isn’t it?’

The bar is offering $6 Coronas all night and are ‘sort of’ promising they aren’t contaminated and there’s a chance to win a bucket of corona to share.

The post which went up on Friday evening has since been deleted, but a new photo was uploaded without ‘the sickest night of the year’.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Fitzgerald’s Irish Bar for comment.

It comes after House on Hood, in Hamilton, New Zealand advertised Corona beers for $6.50 ‘while the pandemic lasts’.

‘Virus or no virus, we still think Coronas are pretty great, so while the pandemic lasts, we’re selling Coronas for just $6.50, all day, every day,’ the caption read.

‘Mention your Corona loving mates to let them know about this great deal and you could be sharing a free one-metre pizza this Friday at House.’

Beverage company Lion, which distributes Corona beer in New Zealand, said it wants the ad taken down immediately.

‘We were unaware of the promotion and we do not condone it. We will be asking that it is discontinued,’ it said.

Social media users were also outraged by the bar making light of coronavirus, which has killed 133 people and infected more than 6,000 worldwide.

‘Worst advertisement ever. More than 130 people have died and many more is still suffering, whereas you guys are making fun of it, just to earn more money for your business,’ one person wrote.

‘Yikes. Not in the greatest taste, but go off I guess,’ said another.

House on Hood then posted a second tongue-in-cheek advert on Thursday, showing a Corona beer bottle wearing a gas mask.

So far, the coronavirus that began in China last month has spread to over 6,000 people in more than a dozen countries.

Its source hasn’t been officially identified, but most evidence points to animals sold at a seafood market in Wuhan.

The outbreak in mainland China is now bigger than the 2003 SARS epidemic, when 5,327 cases of the killer virus were confirmed.

However, it is still behind the total toll of the outbreak, which infected 8,000 people.

In New South Wales, coronavirus testing is ramping up as authorities await lab results for 16 new possible cases referred for investigation.

Two people confirmed to be infected in NSW have improved significantly and could soon be released from hospital isolation, Dr Chant added.

There have been more than 40 people tested for the infection in NSW.

There are now seven confirmed cases of the virus in Australia, including four in NSW, two in Victoria and one in Queensland.

Australians trapped in the Chinese city of Wuhan due to the viral outbreak will be evacuated to Christmas Island.