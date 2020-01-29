Five arrested in Hobart climate protest

Five people have been charged with trespassing over an environmental protest against a government logging agency in Hobart.

Police said the group were protesting lawfully, but some had glued themselves to the building.

The group organising the protest claimed two of their activists glued themselves to a door and rail while others sat in the logging agency headquarters for more than three hours on Wednesday.

“As we experience a national climate, fire, drought and biodiversity crisis the intact native forests of Tasmania are even more important to protect,” Bob Brown Foundation campaign manager Jenny Weber said.

The protest took place in the Bathurst Street Hobart headquarters of Sustainable Timber Tasmania.

All five people arrested will face the Hobart Magistrates Court at a later date.