Five arrests made over shooting of teenager in Dublin 8 last month

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four men in their 20s and a juvenile male in connection with a shooting in Dublin 8 last month.

On 24 February, a 17-year-old was shot at least three times during the incident which occurred on Eugene Street in Dublin 8 shortly before 11pm.

It’s understood gardaí believed the shooting was linked to a local drugs feud.

Gardaí made the five arrests this morning following a number of searches in Dublin.

All five are currently detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at garda stations in Dublin.

They can be held for up to seven days.

Investigations remain ongoing at this time, gardaí added.

With reporting from Garreth MacNamee