Five children, one adult killed in Oklahoma shooting

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Five children and an adult were killed in a shooting in Muskogee of the U.S. state of Oklahoma, local police said on Tuesday.

Police responded to a 1:30 a.m. call of multiple people shot at a residence in southeast Muskogee, and when officers arrived, they saw a suspect holding a gun and arrested him after a short chase.

The suspect is reportedly a member of the victims’ family.

Muskogee is roughly 80 kilometers southeast of Tulsa, the second-largest city of Oklahoma. Enditem