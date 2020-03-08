Five facts about JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon

March 5 – The following are five facts about Jamie Dimon, who is recovering from emergency heart surgery that took place on Thursday morning.

LONGEST-SERVING WALL STREET CEO

Jamie Dimon is CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co, the largest U.S. bank by assets, with operations spanning the globe and a leading market share in many of its businesses. He is the longest-serving CEO of a big U.S. bank. Several banking executives have gone on to run other major financial institutions after serving under Dimon.

THE CRISIS CEO

Dimon played a pivotal role during the financial crisis of 2008, becoming a key figure on Wall Street as the government bailed out banks and forced mergers. He bought Bear Stearns in a weekend rescue, initially striking a deal to buy the storied Wall Street firm for just $2 per share. JPMorgan emerged as one of the lenders of last resort during the later stages of the crisis, and used its strength to cement its position as a global banking behemoth.

BEYOND BANKING

Dimon, a Queens, New York native, was often speculated as a candidate to make a run for the White House ahead of the presidential election in 2016. Former President Bill Clinton once said of Dimon: “If he decides to get out of banking, I think he would be really good in politics.”

SHOOTS FROM THE HIP

“He’s somebody who is direct,” former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who became an adviser to JPMorgan, said in 2011.

Speaking at a conference in September 2018 to promote a JPMorgan initiative, Dimon said about hypothetically campaigning against President Donald Trump, “I think I could beat Trump … because I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is.” Dimon added: “And, by the way this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money … It wasn’t a gift from Daddy.”

Dimon backtracked in a statement immediately after the event. “I should not have said it. I´m not running for president,” he said, adding that outburst proved that he would not make a good politician.

CANCER SURVIVOR

In July 2014, Dimon was diagnosed with throat cancer. He curtailed travel and made fewer public appearances during treatments.

