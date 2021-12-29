Five jihadis have been convicted in connection with a bomb plot, with Usman Khan, the London Bridge killer, expected to be released soon.

Five jihadists have been convicted in connection with a bomb plot, with London Bridge killer Usman Khan set to be released.

FIVE jihadists who were convicted in a bomb plot with the London Bridge killer are among 92 jihadis on the run.

This year, Usman Khan’s two accomplices will be automatically released.

Three more are scheduled for parole hearings as soon as the spring.

Usman and the group were found guilty of plotting bombings and establishing a terror training camp after Usman was shot dead by cops after a knife rampage.

The Parole Board is currently dealing with five terrorists who have been imprisoned.

As a result of emergency legislation passed in February of last year, such inmates must serve two-thirds of their sentences rather than half.

Before being released, they must have their cases reviewed.

After two attacks in nine weeks by newly released fanatics, the legislation was enacted.

At a rehab event in November 2019, Khan, 28, fatally stabbed Cambridge Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25.

Sudesh Amman, 20, then knifed two people in Streatham, South London, before being shot by surveillance officers a month later after being released.

Last night, security experts warned of the dangers and additional burden on security services if a large number of people walk free.

“These people consider themselves’soldiers of Allah’ — at war with us and honour-bound to keep fighting whenever the opportunity presents itself,” Colonel Richard Kemp, former chair of the Cobra intelligence group, added.

Nazam Hussain and Mohammed Shahjahan, both 36, Abdul Miah, 35, and his brother Gurukanth Desai, 40, as well as Shah Rahman, 39, are the Khan accomplices on the run from the authorities.

Since the passage of the Terrorist Offenders Act 2020, the Parole Board has been referred to 117 cases.

Eleven have been released, while 14 have been refused, with the rest of the cases still pending.