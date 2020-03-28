Five key takeaways from Sanders and Biden’s first one-to-one debate

Coronavirus dominated the night and Biden pledged to choose a woman as his running mate while managing to avoid catastrophe

Coronavirus dominated the debate

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders offered different visions for how to combat the crisis. After the pair bumped elbows to greet each other, Biden described the coronavirus crisis as an “all hands on deck” situation that required immediate steps to protect vulnerable communities, while Sanders said the pandemic underscored the need for an overhaul of the US healthcare system to protect all Americans. The contrast reflected one of the key questions in the primary race: should the country focus on immediate, short-term results or broad, structural change?

Biden pledged to choose a woman as his running mate

Biden’s pledge could help to reassure Democrats who are disappointed that the party’s historically diverse field has narrowed down to two white men in their late 70s. Sanders would not explicitly commit to selecting a woman running mate but said: “In all likelihood, I will.” It would mark the first time in more than 35 years that a woman ran for the Democratic vice-presidential nomination.

Biden avoided a complete debacle

Biden did stumble at times, but considering his significant delegate lead, Sanders needed his opponent to have a terrible night if he wanted any chance at turning the tide of the race. Biden managed to avoid that catastrophe.

The debate was surprisingly combative considering the current crisis

Many commentators had predicted the night would be relatively tame as the candidates focused on the health crisis gripping the country. However, Sanders went after Biden for his refusal to disavow Super Pacs and his past comments on social security, and Biden returned the favor by criticizing Sanders for his record on gun control and his recent praise of Fidel Castro.

Tonight made the case for holding debates without live audiences

The debate was conducted without a live audience or a media spin room because of coronavirus, and a number of commentators said it was a welcome change from past debates, making proceedings appear less of a spectacle. It’s possible the practice could be replicated with general election debates.