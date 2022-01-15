Five key witnesses who could testify in the rape trial of Prince Andrew to ‘prove’ links to Virginia, Maxwell, and Epstein

Five key witnesses who could testify in the rape trial of Prince Andrew to ‘prove’ their ties to Virginia, Maxwell, and Epstein

Five key witnesses – Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell – could be called to link Prince Andrew to his rape accuser.

Ms. Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York three times in 2001 and 2002, in London, New York, and on a private Caribbean island.

Ms. Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew by Jeffrey Epstein, a multimillionaire paedophile, and his twisted lover Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has always vehemently denied all allegations leveled against him, claiming that he was unaware of any inappropriate behavior on the part of his paedo buddies.

As the case against the Duke moves forward, Virginia’s attorneys have revealed the first two witnesses they will call.

The Duke’s former equerry, Robert Olney, and Shukri Walker, who claims to have seen Andrew at London’s Tramp nightclub on the night he is accused of forcing Ms Giuffre to have sex with him, will be called as witnesses.

Meanwhile, Andrew will be relieved to learn that his daughter Beatrice, who he claims was with him on the night he met Virginia, will not be called as a witness.

No more British citizens are expected to be summoned, effectively ruling out the possibility of any further royals being forced to testify.

However, five additional witnesses could be called to testify against the Duke of York, linking him to Ms Giuffre, Epstein, and Maxwell.

Johanna Sjoberg, Epstein’s former personal assistant, claims the Duke groped her breast while she was 21 and sat on a sofa with him and Ms Giuffre.

According to court documents, Andrew allegedly touched the Florida hairdresser, 41, while they posed for a photo.

Andrew and Ms Giuffre were sat on a couch, she said, with a Spitting Image puppet on her lap, according to her testimony from 2016.

“And so I sat on Andrew’s lap – and I believe of my own volition – and they took the puppet’s hands and put them on Virginia’s breast, and Andrew put his on mine,” she explained.

According to court documents, Ms Sjoberg, an American, claimed the incident occurred at the New York home of his deceased paedo pal Epstein.

The testimony of Steve Scully, who worked for Epstein, has also been secured by Ms Giuffre’s lawyers.

Former handyman of the paedophile claims to have witnessed him sexually assaulting Ms Giuffre.

Scully, a telecommunications expert, stated that he had seen the Duke of York on Epstein’s “Paedo…

