Five lion cubs delivered stillborn in SA

A lioness at South Australia’s Monarto Safari Park has delivered five stillborn cubs after vets intervened during their mother’s long labour.

The zoo said pregnant African lion Nia went into labour on Tuesday morning before two of the stillborn cubs were delivered.

“Keepers kept an eye on Nia via a live cam in her den and could see that, after these first two cubs, her labour was not progressing fast enough,” a Facebook post read.

“Nia’s welfare during this time was our utmost priority so the decision was made to intervene around midday on Wednesday.”

The decision to perform a caesarean was made to ensure the lioness did not develop an infection or other complications associated with prolonged labour.

Despite the vet team’s efforts, the three cubs delivered by caesarean were not able to be revived.

“We’re all deeply saddened these cubs didn’t make it,” the zoo said.

“Every birth at Zoos SA is a step towards saving species from extinction and these cubs were no exception.”