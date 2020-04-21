Five million more Americans file jobless claims as Covid-19 downturn deepens – as it happened

More than twenty million unemployment claims have been filed in the last month across America
Earlier:
Time for a recap
Another wave of grim economic news has shown that America’s economy is sinking into its worst recession in decades.
Another five million US citizens filed jobless claims last week, taking the total laid off since the Covid-19 lockdown began last month to over 22 million.
Economists believe America’s unemployment rate could have already risen to 15%, with further layoffs likely in the coming weeks.
New housebuilding projects also slumped last month, down 22%, as builders downed tools to comply with physical distancing rules.
Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley and asset management BlackRock both posted sharp drops in profits for the last quarter, as shares slid and deal-making dried up.
In the UK, Bank of England interest rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro has warned that the UK economy will suffer an “extremely large” hit from the Covid-19 crisis.
Economists have predicted that UK unemployment would hit 15% if the lockdown lasts for several more months.
Shoppers are already being hit in the pocket, with the price of essential items up 4.4% in the last month.
UK housebuilder Barratt has furloughed most of its staff, but many breweries are turning to home deliveries to keep their businesses afloat.
European stock markets have gained a little ground, with the FTSE 100 closing 0.5% higher.
One hedge fund, though, expects steeper losses in the weeks ahead.
Investors are now bracing for GDP figures from China overnight, likely to show its economy shrank at the fastest rate since records began in the 1970s.
Thanks for reading and commenting. GW
Worryingly, America’s $349bn pool of emergency loans for small businesses has run dry, at least temporarily.
The Small Business Administration (SBA) says it has tapped all the funding allotted for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which lets companies borrow to keep running – and paying their workers.
The SBA says:
“The SBA is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding. Similarly, we are unable to enroll new PPP lenders at this time.”
The solution? Congress needs to approve more money – but currently Democrats and Republicans are arguing over the next step – and blocking each other’s proposed rescue package.
Ronald Temple, head of US equity at Lazard Asset Management, says Capitol Hill needs to get its act together:
“Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy, employing 47% of all workers. In high cost cities, the median small business has only enough cash to cover 2-3 weeks of expenses. It’s critical for both parties to recognize the unprecedented stress on small business and their employees from this crisis, and pass incremental funding as an urgent priority.”
Despite today’s dire economic data, and the threat of further market turmoil, Europe’s stock markets have closed higher.
The FTSE 100 has just closed 30 points higher at 5,628, up 0.5%, ending two days of losses.
The EU-wide Stoxx 600 was lifted by around 0.6%, with small gains in Germany, France and Spain.
David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets, says traders ended the day hoping that the lockdown situation may ease soon:
Equity markets are higher today as Germany has become the latest European country to set out plans to gradually re-open some aspects of its economy. Certain businesses will resume trading next week, and schools will re-open next month.
Austria, Spain and Italy have all eased restrictions recently and there is a slight sense that countries have a better handle on the situation.
Britain, though, is facing a longer lockdown:
A leading US hedge fund has predicted that stocks could fall a lot further before this crisis is out.
Elliott Management thinks shares could fall 50% from the levels seen in February before the market mayhem began.
Reuters has the story:
Billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Management said global stocks could tumble more — ultimately losing half of their value from February’s high — as the world braces for the deepest recession since the 1930s-era Great Depression, according to a letter sent to clients on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters.
The New York-based hedge fund firm, which controls $40.4 billion in assets and whose views on markets and economics are closely watched by investors, wrote that the sharp market decline seen between late February and late March “provided a heavy bookend to a dozen years of basically nonstop positive returns in global stocks, bonds and real estate.”
And the rout is likely not yet over.
“Our gut tells us that a 50% or deeper decline from the February top might be the ultimate path of global stock markets,” the letter said.
For the FTSE 100, that would mean dropping below 4,000 points (it’s currently around 5600, having briefly slumped below 5,000 last month).
Technology stocks are outperforming the rest of Wall Street, pushing the Nasdaq index up by 1.5% today.
Netflix is having a good day, up 5% to a fresh record high
Heather Long of the Washington Post has spotted that America’s unemployment crisis is particularly bad in some key electoral battle grounds:
Back in the US, the number of new houses being built has suffered its biggest decline since 1984.
New housing starts shrank by over a fifth last month, the biggest drop since America was recovering from the early ‘80s recession
CNN has more details:
Privately-owned housing starts declined last month to an annualized rate of 1.2 million, the US Census Bureausaid Thursday.
That represents a 22% decline from the pace in February.All four geographical segments in the United States were down, led by a 43% plunge in the Northeast, which is getting hit hardest by the health crisis.
Discount supermarket chain Aldi is to begin selling groceries online for the first time this week with food parcels intended for vulnerable people and those self-isolating.
The parcels, which go on sale from Friday and will cost £24.99 including home delivery, contain 22 products including tinned soup, rice and pasta. Each parcel will also include antibacterial handwash and toilet roll.
Aldi currently sells alcohol and non-food goods online but has not previously sold groceries for home delivery – unlike most of the major UK grocers.
Back in the UK, Bank of England policymaker Silvana Tenreyro has warned that the UK economy will suffer an “extremely large” hit from the Covid-19 crisis.
Tenreyro told an online seminar that aggregate spending will slump, as the government’s lockdown hits activity. But while some companies will see robust demand, the overall impact will be negative.
She explains:
An important aspect of the economic effects of Covid-19 is that they will be highly asymmetric. Firms that relied on social interaction or non-essential visits have had to close down temporarily, while others that can offer services remotely or by delivery have been less directly affected. Recent analyses have highlighted the different ways spending might be affected in sectors that can remain open.
On the one hand, firms that offer substitute products will see demand increase: for example, purchases of food from supermarkets instead of cafes and restaurants; or streaming of films or television in place of cinema trips or live entertainment. But on the other hand, all sectors will suffer from falls in demand owing to lower income and increased uncertainty elsewhere in the economy. In my view, the latter effect is likely to dominate.
So what is the Bank of England doing about it? Tenreyro, a member of the monetary policy committee, explains they have cut interest rates to record lows, launched a new scheme to encouraging lending, and announced another £200bn of QE.
That could help the economy recover, she hopes.
A crucial aspect is that much of its economic impact should ultimately prove temporary: many businesses that were viable and jobs that were needed before Covid-19 will be so again after it passes.
A key task for policy in the interim is to try to minimise those business failures and reduce job losses that would otherwise lead to persistent scarring effects. By doing so we want to prevent any lasting reduction in the supply capacity of the economy and help offset any persistent negative effects on demand.
Wall Street has dipped at the start of trading, following this latest surge in US unemployment.
The Dow Jones industrial average has dropped by 126 points, or 0.5%, to 23,378.
Neil Birrell, Chief Investment Officer at Premier Miton:
“No surprise, the US jobless claims number is awful but around expectations. However, the number itself probably won’t affect markets that much. They are becoming immune. It’s all about how much longer this goes on for and the irreparable damage that is done. It does mean that the number of jobs created in the economy since 2009 has effectively been lost in the last few weeks; that’s the scale of this thing.”
Ronald Temple, Co-Head of Multi-Asset and Head of US Equity at Lazard Asset Management:
“The magnitude of this shock to employment is unparalleled in US history. The longevity of the downturn is the key question at this point. My concern is that investors are overly optimistic as we still have no proven therapeutic intervention for COVID-19 and we still are not testing on a sufficient scale to identify and quarantine asymptomatic infections. Until we can treat the illness effectively, it is difficult to see how we return to business as usual.”
Here’s former US Treasury economist Ernie Tedeschi: