Five money-management suggestions to help you stick to your budget.

Here are five money-management tips to help you stick to your budget.

Expert shares her advice on how to get started on improving your financial situation.

We all have trouble making decisions from time to time, and when it comes to money, the hardest part is figuring out where to begin.

Financial matters can have an impact on our well-being, and we all want peace of mind and confidence when it comes to making financial decisions.

Shona Lowe, a financial planning expert from abrdn.com, recommends a few places to start improving your financial situation…

“Making a plan and sticking to it will boost your confidence and overall financial approach,” says Lowe.

Analyze your spending patterns over the last six to twelve months to see where you spend the most – and where you could save money.

Make a list of your anticipated monthly expenses.

If you have any extra cash, consider your other financial goals, such as saving and investing.

Consider where you might be able to cut costs if your expenses exceed your income.

Making a list of what you owe, to whom, and how much you owe is a good place to start if you’re in debt, as is getting copies of your credit reports.

Citizens Advice (citizensadvice.org.uk) may also be able to assist.

If you have a buffer, you won’t blow your budget if you go over budget by a small amount.

These could include things like saving for a new car or vacation, assisting your children at university, or paying off debts.

To make your goals more effective, give each one a time frame so you know how to get there.

“Financial decisions can be stressful,” says Lowe, “but talking to friends or family can help.”

“They might be able to suggest ways to make a goal more attainable.”

If you’re not sure about this, you might want to consult with a financial planner.

The pandemic has taught us the value of having an emergency savings fund.

“There are several advantages to investing your money, the most important of which is the potential for higher long-term returns,” says Lowe, “but you should always ensure you have a certain amount.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.