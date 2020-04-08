FIVE of England’s 3,939 coronavirus deaths so far are aged under 20

Five of England’s deaths from coronavirus have been aged under 20 so far, data shows, while 92 per cent have been aged over 60.

Britain experienced its darkest day of the pandemic today as deaths surged by 708 to 4,313. The vast majority, 3,939, have been recorded in England.

The official figures, published by NHS England, reinforce the need for social distancing measures to halt the spread of the disease through thLe population and particularly to those at risk.

The numbers suggest those most at risk from coronavirus are people more than 80 years old, which account for 53 per cent of cases.

The second most affected group is those aged between 60 and 79, which account for 39 per cent of cases.

The remaining eight per cent of deaths are in people aged between 59 and zero. Seven per cent are in those aged 40 to 59, 0.8 per cent in those aged 20 to 39 and 0.1 per cent in those aged zero to 19.

As many as 2,071 people over 80 have died from coronavirus, the highest number, followed by 1,549 people between 60 and 79 years old, 282 people between 40 and 59, 32 people between 20 and 39 and five people aged between zero and 19.

The age of two victims is yet to be verified. The figures account for deaths up until 5pm on April 3 and in England only.

Yesterday there were 303 deaths from coronavirus in the rest of the country, with 126 in Scotland, 141 in Wales and 36 in Northern Ireland. The numbers for today are yet to be published.

A 13-year-old boy with no underlying health conditions is believed to be Britain’s youngest victim. He died alone at King’s College Hospital on March 30.

Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, from Brixton in south London, was put on a ventilator and into an induced coma before his death.

His family, who also recently lost his father to cancer, said they were ‘beyond devastated’ by his loss.

They were unable to attend his funeral yesterday as his younger brother and older sister had begun displaying symptoms of the virus. He was buried in Chislehurst on Friday but his mother and six children have been forced to self-isolate.

Madinah College, Brixton, set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral.

A 19-year-old chef with no underlying health conditions died from coronavirus on March 24 at North Middlesex University Hospital in Enfield, north London.

Italian-born Luca Di Nicola reportedly passed away after being given paracetamol by his GP. His lips had ‘turned purple’, reports The Sun, and he had collapsed at home complaining of chest pains.

A 26-year-old vicar’s son died from coronavirus in Cardiff on March 31 and had no underlying health conditions.

Josh Youngman’s devastated partner, Charlotte Mills, said he was her ‘first love’ and had ‘lost his battle’ within a week.

‘Please take this seriously, no one is invincible,’ she said on social media. ‘I love you. I thought you were the one that I was going to spend my life with. I want to wake up and see this is all a dream.’

Britain’s oldest coronavirus victim is believed to be a 108-year-old grandmother who survived two world wars and the Spanish flu.

Hilda Churchill, who tested positive less than a day before her death, had been in isolation at a care home in Salford, Greater Manchester, for more than a week.

She died on March 28, shortly before her 109th birthday on April 5.

The UK has recorded 41,903 cases of coronavirus, with hospitals reportedly overwhelmed by the influx of new patients.

The COVID symptom tracker app, developed by King’s College London with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Trust, has suggested 1.9million people could be infected. Users are asked to report symptoms every day in order to give the figure.

The government has responded by ordering the construction of several NHS Nightingale hospitals, including in London, Manchester and Birmingham, to take in the influx of patients.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the government aims to ramp up coronavirus testing to 100,000 a day by the end of this month.

World Health Organisation’s Dr Maria Van Kerkhove has warned: ‘We are seeing more and more younger people who are experiencing severe disease.

‘What we are seeing in some countries, individuals who are in their 30s, 40s and 50s who are in ICU and have died.

‘Some of these individuals have underlying health conditions, but some have not.’