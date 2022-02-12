Five people are dead and one is missing after a fire at a Japanese confectionery factory.

The blaze has been brought under control, but the search for the missing has been halted due to concerns that the building may collapse.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Saturday, local media reported that a fire in a confectionary plant in northwestern Japan killed five people.

According to the Tokyo-based Kyodo News, one person remains missing after a fire in the coastal Niigata prefecture on Friday night.

According to the police, there were dozens of workers in the plant when the fire started.

According to them, putting out the fire took nine hours.

Fears of the building collapsing halted the search for the missing.

Sanko Seika Co., a confectionery company that makes rice crackers among other things, runs the plant.