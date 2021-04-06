Five people arrested in connection with attempted murder of a man in Dublin last year

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED five people as part of an ongoing investigation into the attempted murder of a man in north Dublin last year.

The man in his 30s was shot a number of times at a house in Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore, Coolock at around 2pm on 20 May 2020.

This morning, four men (two aged in their 30s, one 20s and one 40s) and a woman (aged in her 30s) were arrested by gardaí during an operation in north Dublin.

They are being detained at various garda stations and can be held for up to seven days.

These are the first arrests in the case. Gardaí said the injured man has since recovered from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.